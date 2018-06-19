English

All Hindu terrorists have had RSS connection, says Digvijaya Singh

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that all Hindu terrorists caught in the past have had been associated somehow with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Digvijaya Singh
    While speaking to reporters, Singh said, "All the terrorists, belonging to Hindu faith, who have been caught have been workers of the 'Sangh', someway or other. Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi had also been a part of RSS."

    "So, this ideology is spreading hatred, hatred breeds violence, and from violence is bred terrorism," he told a media channel.

    In a similar comment, Singh had clarified that he had never used the term "Hindu terrorism" and had always spoken about "Sanghi terrorism".

    According to news agency ANI, he said, "You have wrong information that Digvijaya Singh used the term 'Hindu terrorism.' I have always used the term 'Sanghi terrorism." He further said that no terror activity could be defined on the basis of religion as no religion was a supporter of terrorism.

    He had added, "Bomb blasts were executed by people influenced by Sangh ideology, be it Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast, blast in Samjhauta express or Dargah Sharif." His remarks regarding "Sanghi terror" did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party who said that his comments could hurt the sentiments of those associated with the Sangh, the news agency reported.

    Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of propagating violence, Singh said, "This outfit which propagates violence and hatred, further propagates terrorism."

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 0:21 [IST]
