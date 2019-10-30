  • search
    All help to families of 5 workers killed in Kashmir terror attack: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that all help will be extended to the families of the five workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Describing the killings as "brutal", CM Mamata expressed her shock and grief over the incident.

    "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Mamata wrote on her Twitter handle.

    "All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she added.

    Mamata jogs 10 km in Darjeeling hills to create awareness of International Day of Climate Action

    Five labourers, who were from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
