All Govt employees in J&K to ‘resume duties with immediate effect’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Aug 08: All government employees working at the divisional and district levels in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday asked to report back to their duties with immediate effect, ANI reported quoting the J&K administration.

''It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration,'' J&K administration said.

As per an order issued by the district administration Samba, all the educational institutions including government and private schools shall re-open with effect from 9th of August 2019, to function as usual.

The order said the administration had made the necessary arrangements for providing the employees a smooth and secure working environment. For any assistance, the employees can contact the office of deputy commissioner and regional transport office, Jammu, at 2571616, 2571912 and 2520542, the spokesperson said.

The order comes amid an unprecedented security cover and several restrictions in the Valley over the past three days in the wake of abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.