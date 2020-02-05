  • search
    All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh put under critical category

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the area under critical category, an official said on Wednesday.

    Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said five polling stations have about 40 booths.

    Representational Image

    He said security personnel will carry out marches and patrolling in the area to boost confidence of voters.

    Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.

    The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well criticism.

    Delhi Polls: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate

    Its critics claim that the protestors have blocked the road, causing inconvenience to many, including students, motorists.

    There have been other protest sites like Shaheen Bagh in the national capital as well as other parts of the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
