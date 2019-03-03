All eyes on Sankalp rally, as PM Modi, Nitish Kumar come together after 9 years

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'sankalp' rally in Patna on Sunday, which is aimed at taking a resolve to make a new and secure India.

The rally comes exactly a month after the Congress held the first-of-its-kind 'Jan Akanksha' Rally at the same venue. The NDA rally could be the first occasion for Modi and Kumar to share the stage at a political function in Bihar.

The March 3 rally, which will also feature LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, is reportedly an effort to show full faith and confidence in the Prime Minister for handling the post-Pulwama crisis, which culminated in India's "non-military" air strikes on Pakistan's Balakot to demolish JeM camps, state presidents of the parties had said on Friday.

Yadav, who is BJP's Bihar in-charge, claimed that Sunday's public meeting would be the biggest so far at the huge Gandhi Maidan in terms of presence of people.

Kumar had cancelled a dinner hosted for BJP leaders a decade ago when advertisements appeared in local newspapers wherein he was shown holding hands with Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat.

Kumar snapped 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013 when it became amply clear that the party would fight the Lok Sabha polls with Modi as its face.

Kumar, however, returned to the NDA in 2017 after a short-lived alliance with arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD.