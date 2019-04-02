All eyes on NYAY math as Congress set to release poll manifesto today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming general elections at 11:45 am today, which will contain details of its minimum income guarantee scheme which has generated a lot of interest in the run-up to the polls.

The big-ticket promise in the poll manifesto will be Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), the minimum guarantee scheme for BPL families, which has already been unveiled by the Congress president.

The scheme also found repeated mentions in the campaigns of Priyanka Gandhi, party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As per the initial announcement made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the party has promised to provide minimum income of Rs 6,000 a month to households that earn below Rs 12,000 per month. While the party said it had consulted with experts, including former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, to design the scheme, it said details of the data relied upon would be revealed in the manifesto.

In an interview with the PTI published on Friday, Gandhi had said the manifesto will reflect the people's voices and not just one man's view. He had also said that the manifesto will focus on job creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

According to the party's official estimates, at the end of the process, which took more than six months, it had received 31,875 inputs on its official manifesto website. More than 4,038 people sent their inputs via WhatsApp and a total of 876 e-mails were received, giving suggestions for the manifesto. Interestingly, a total of 41 petitions were created on the website Change.org for the manifesto, which received a cumulative 1,61,492 signatures.

The manifesto committee, which was chaired by former Union minister P. Chidambaram, was divided into 20 different sub groups which went into specific issues such as economy, agriculture, education and industry, among others. It held consultations in 57 Indian cities and in Dubai, which was a two-day event with participants from other countries as well.