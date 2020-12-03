YouTube
    All eyes on key meet today aimed at resolving farmer crisis

    New Delhi, Dec 03: All eyes would be on the key meeting today aimed at resolving the farmers' issue. Top union ministers went into a huddle on Wednesday and discussed ways to end the farmers's protest where demands to repeal three contentious laws aimed at opening up farm trade are being made.

    All eyes on key meet today aimed at resolving farmer crisis

    On Wednesday, the farmers demanded that a special session of Parliament be called to repeal the contentious laws. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal accused the Centre of dividing farmer organisations, but it will not happen. He said that protesting farmers will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed. "Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws," Singh said.

    Call special Parliament session to repeal farm laws: Farmers to govt

    Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said that if the Centre does not withdraw the new laws, more steps will be taken in the coming days to press their demands.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
