CWC meet: Next Congress president likely to be finalised by 9.00 pm, Rahul urged again to continue

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday refused to participate in the consultation to pick next party chief.

The names of Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi.

Reports say that CWC requested Rahul Gandhi to continue as the Congress president "given the circumstances", before he walked out of the meeting. He added, "The final choice should reflect the wishes of the party workers and should be a person, irrespective of age or gender, who can both energize the party organization and inspire the voters -- especially those who did not support us in 2014 and 2019. We just cannot afford "business as usual"." Meanwhile, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, "My position remains what I first articulated more than a month ago: CWC should choose an Interim President asap, then resign and announce open elections for both President and CWC." "The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said. "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," says "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," Surjewala in a press briefing. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary after Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting ends: We will meet again at 8.30 pm, it(name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself. Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not be a part of the consultation process to decide next party chief. The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president. The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions. The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders. Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.

