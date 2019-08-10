Home News India live

CWC to elect next chief: Rahul’s resignation under consideration, decision by evening

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday refused to participate in the consultation to pick next party chief.

The names of Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi.

Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on CWC meet to pick New Congress Chief

Newest First Oldest First

"Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," says "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," Surjewala in a press briefing. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary after Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting ends: We will meet again at 8.30 pm, it(name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself. Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not be a part of the consultation process to decide next party chief. The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president. The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions. The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders. Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.

On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief. Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders. The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations. The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions. Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter. The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not be a part of the consultation process to decide next party chief. Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary after Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting ends: We will meet again at 8.30 pm, it(name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself. "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," says "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," Surjewala in a press briefing.