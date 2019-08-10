All eyes on CWC meet today, Rahul wants state leaders to have a say as Cong picks new chief

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 10: All eyes would be on the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) which meets on Saturday to nominate a new president after Gandhi resigned from the post last month in the wake of a comprehensive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The names of Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi. The announcement of the interim chief's name may, however, take another "three-four" days.

It will be the first time since 1998 that the Congress will venture out of the Gandhi dynasty to pick a chief.

The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations.

Rahul Gandhi also told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure.

"I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.

On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.