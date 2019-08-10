CWC panel divided into five groups for discussion on new Congress chief
India
oi-Deepika S
By Shreya
|
New Delhi, Aug 10: The Congress' top decision-making body, CWC, met in Delhi on Saturday and began deliberations on finding Rahul Gandhi's successor as the party president.
The names of Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi. The announcement of the interim chief's name may, however, take another "three-four" days.
Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on CWC meet to pick New Congress Chief
Newest FirstOldest First
11:59 AM, 10 Aug
The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit.
11:59 AM, 10 Aug
"On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter.
11:58 AM, 10 Aug
Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option.
11:57 AM, 10 Aug
Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president.
11:43 AM, 10 Aug
The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions.
11:41 AM, 10 Aug
The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations.
11:41 AM, 10 Aug
"I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.
11:40 AM, 10 Aug
Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure.
11:40 AM, 10 Aug
On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.
11:40 AM, 10 Aug
On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.
11:40 AM, 10 Aug
Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure.
11:41 AM, 10 Aug
"I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.
11:41 AM, 10 Aug
The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations.
11:43 AM, 10 Aug
The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions.
11:57 AM, 10 Aug
Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president.
11:58 AM, 10 Aug
Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option.
11:59 AM, 10 Aug
"On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter.
11:59 AM, 10 Aug
The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more