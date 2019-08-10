Home News India live

CWC panel divided into five groups for discussion on new Congress chief

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Congress' top decision-making body, CWC, met in Delhi on Saturday and began deliberations on finding Rahul Gandhi's successor as the party president.

The names of Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi. The announcement of the interim chief's name may, however, take another "three-four" days.

The CWC meet is underway to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. Reportedly, The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi, for his role as president. The CWC will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions. The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders. Rahul Gandhi has told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. On Friday, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.

