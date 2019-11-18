All eyes at today’s NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Cong chief Sonia Gandhi’s meet

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 18: The NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday that the party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi likely to meet at 4pm today. The leaders are going to explore possibility of constructing a coalition government even having differences of political ideologies with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The NCP leader Malik said to ANI, "Today, there is a meeting between NCP President Pawar ji and Congress President Sonia ji. Once it is decided in the meeting today on how to go ahead, definitely everything will speed up and there will be an alternate government in Maharashtra."

As it's known that the state is under the President's rule after the CM's seat became the bone of contention for both Sena and BJP.

NCP says turncoats will be taken back into party, puts a condition

On Saturday Pawar had said that the three parties- NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will form government and complete a full term. After this announcement came in the senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also stated that the discussion over government formation would proceed at today's Sonia Gandhi and Pawar's meeting.

The NCP's senior leaders reportedly on met in Mumbai and discussed about the government formation.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan informed that there will be also a meeting between the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders.

NCP panel to meet in Pune; Pawar-Sonia meeting deferred to Monday

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election both Shiv Sena and BJP had contested as allies and won a comfortable majority.

After the result of the polls, when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reminded BJP president Amit Shah of his "50:50" promise, the party disagreed and claimed there was no such deal resulting in failing government formation in Maharashtra.