All eyes on Finger 8 as tensions set to de-escalate between India and China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: A breakthrough in resolving the India-China border crisis could be expected soon.

The tensions along the Line of Actual Control at Eastern Ladakh that began six months back are likely to de-escalate, sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

The discussions relating the same was discussed during the 8th round of military commander level talks that were held on November 6.

As a first step, the armoured vehicles including the tanks, armoured personnel carriers are to be moved back to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides. In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, both sides are to withdraw around 30 per cent of the troops every day for three days, sources said. Owing to this the Indian side would come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post and the Chinese have agreed to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the third step, the two sides are to withdraw from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso which also includes the heights and territories around the Rezang La and Chushul.

On Tuesday, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

He said that India is hopeful of the pact in line with the guidelines issued after the meetings between the foreign and defence ministers of both sides.

"The process is on. We are hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial in keeping with the overarching policy guidelines. The situation is quite stable," the Army Chief said at a conclave organised by defence portal, Bharat Shakti.

In a joint statement issued after the November 6 talks, both sides said that they would ensure that the frontline soldiers exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides would also maintain dialogue and communication through both military and diplomatic channels. The two nations would also take forward the November 6 discussions and push for the settlement of all outstanding issues.

Top officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that with China agreeing to discuss the issues along all the flashpoints, the future talks would lead to some breakthrough. We are hopeful of the same said the official.

Both New Delhi and Beijing are working on proposals put forward by both sides to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.