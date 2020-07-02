All eligible farmers to get loan waiver by month-end: Govt

India

PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, July 02: Farmers who are yet to benefit from the Maharashtra governments loan waiver scheme will be covered under the programme by the month-end, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil said on Thursday.

In all, 11.25 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme and by the month-end, a total of Rs 8,200 crore will be transferred in their respective loan accounts, an official statement quoted Patil as saying.

The government had announced the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana (loan waiver scheme) to give relief to debt-ridden farmers. But the scheme's implementation hit a roadblock following the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, Patil said, according to the statement.

The kharif season is on at present and a process has been set in motion to ensure farmers who are yet to avail the scheme benefit get relief, the minister added. He said the farmers who have not received benefit of the scheme should complete the process of authenticating their Aadhaar.

Patil reiterated that the government has asked banks to disburse fresh crop loans to farmers whose names are there in the list of peasants eligible for the loan waiver scheme but have not received benefits yet due to the COVID-19 crisis.