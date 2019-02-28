All channels opened up at highest levels to secure release of IAF pilot from Pak custody

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The government is currently working on the next steps in the wake of a face-off with Pakistan. However the more crucial aspect for the government now is to bring back the Indian Air Force Pilot, Wing Commander, Abhinandan Varthaman safe from Pakistan custody.

Pakistan had in fact released a video of the pilot having a cup of tea only after India conveyed in strong terms that no harm should come to the pilot. The big question is when can we expect the release of the pilot.

The Geneva Convention does not put a time frame on when a return should happen. However the normal convention between India and Pakistan is that it should be done in reasonable time.

Sources say that India has asked for the immediate release. In the case of IAF pilot K Nachiketa, Pakistan returned him in 8 days. The source also added that all channels have been opened to secure the release of Abhinandan. Pakistan could take up to ten days to release the pilot. Considering the tensions at the moment, Pakistan could drag the issue for longer, the source also added.

An official added that all diplomatic channels are working round the clock to ensure the release. India is also viewing the speech by Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan closely.

During the speech, Khan did try and score some brownie points by taking a high moral ground. In such an event, Pakistan would look to score some brownie points, which in turn would lead to the early release of the pilot, the source further added.