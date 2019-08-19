  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All CAPF personnel to retire at 60 years as home ministry corrects anomaly

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years, a government order said on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Union Home Ministry order, accessed by PTI, said all personnel of the forces - the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal - will superannuate at the age of 60, instead of 57 years for certain rank of officials.

    The development pertains to a January order of the Delhi High Court where it had called the current policy of different age of superannuation in these four forces as "discriminatory and unconstitutional" and said it created two classes in the uniformed forces.

    Indian Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    According to the existing policy, all personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60.

    However, in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, the personnel from the ranks of constable to commandant retire at the age of 57, while those above them superannuate at the age of 60.

    The Home Ministry order directed all the forces to "comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules."

    These forces are deployed across the country to render a variety of internal security duties including border guarding, counterterrorism, anti-Naxal operations, and maintenance of law and order.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir indian army

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue