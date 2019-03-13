All Boeing 737 Max aircraft grounded, tomorrow is challenging day: Aviation Ministry

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 13: All airlines have grounded flights of Boeing 737 Max before the deadline of 4 pm issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. The Ministry has discussed with the airlines plans to reduce inconvenience to the passengers.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, said, "We had a discussion with the airlines as to how they plan to reduce inconvenience to the passengers."

SpiceJet has cancelled 14 flights, it operates 500 flights daily and of that 14 were cancelled.

"They've been able to accommodate all passengers on their own. Tomorrow is going to be a real challenging day, as today grounding came into effect in the second half of the day," said Kharola.

"About 30-35 flights will get affected tomorrow. They've assured that no airport that has SpiceJet service will go unserviced. They'll be setting up a special cell to monitor the passengers' complaints, further said Kharola.