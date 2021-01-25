All about Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore who is set to create history on Republic Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore of the Indian Air Force will script history by becoming the first woman to lead the flypast at the Republic Day parade on January 26 at Rajpath in Delhi.

My daughter has let me hold my head high. I am overwhelmed as the dream which she saw has turned into reality, her proud father, Dr. Bhavani Singh Rathore said. Rathore is a Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department in Rajasthan. He appealed to all parents to help their daughters fulfil their dreams.

Born in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Swati did her schooling from Ajmer. During her school days, she drew a Tricolour in a painting competition. Her parents then pushed her to realise her dream and post-schooling she joined the NCC Air Wing.

She always dreamt of being a pilot and was selected in her first attempt in 2014 at the IAF.

Her brother is posted in the Merchant Navy. Swati's mother, Rajesh Kanwar says she never treated her and son and daughter differently and this is the reason that her daughter will be creating history, she also said.

In 2013,. Swati appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test, following which she was called for an interview by the Air Force Selection Board, Dehradun in March 2014. There were around 200 female students from all over the country of which 98 were selected for screening. Only five students were remaining after the screening, in which only she was selected for the flying branch.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia said in a tweet, "it is a matter of pride for all of us that the daughter of Veerbhoomi #Rajasthan and Flight Lieutenant of Air Force #SwatiRathore will lead the 'Fly Past' in the parade on Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day. I wish her a bright future!"

"My best wishes to Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore, of the Indian Air Force, who will be the first woman to lead the flypast in the Republic Day parade this year. By this achievement, she has not only enhanced the pride of the state but has also set a unique example of women empowerment," former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said.