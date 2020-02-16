406 Indians back from China test negative for coronavirus

New Delhi, Feb 16: All 406 people, housed at quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from Wuhan in China, tested negative for coronavirus.

They will be discharged in phased manner from Monday, PTI reported on Sunday.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the novel Coronavirus outbreak there.

While 406 people, including seven from Maldives, are being looked after at the quarantine ITBP facility here, rest are at an Army centre at Manesar in Haryana.

The ITBP centre is being looked after by an expert team of doctors and medical professionals. There are seven children, including an infant in the group.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of the virus, all in Kerala.

One of the three medical students, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection and were treated at a hospital in Kerala, has been discharged after recovery.

Passengers arriving in flights from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.