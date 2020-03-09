  • search
    All 22 MLAs in Kamal Nath cabinet resign to make way for Scindia camp

    New Delhi, Mar 09: All 22 ministers in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet tender their resignations to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday.

    The MP CM is set to reconstitute the state cabinet. All ministers repose their faith in him and those present at CM House tender resignation.

    Reportedly, 18 Congress MLAs, including five ministers, are currently in Bengaluru.

    The mobile phones of the MLAs are switched off, and the ministers whose mobile phones are switched off included health minister Tulsi Silavat, labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, women and child development minister Imarti Devi, food and civil supplies minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and school education minister Dr Prabhura Choudhary.

    In the evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with former MP CM Shivraj SIngh Chauhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

    Amid this, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has switched off his mobile phone. Earlier, he reportedly did not respond to fellow party leaders upon being contacted.

    CM Kamal Nath met with Congress MLAs and senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh.

    The Kamal Nath-led-Congress government has 120 MLAs just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230member assembly. 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents.

    The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If 17 exit, the Congress will lose its second state since Karnataka.

    Monday, March 9, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
