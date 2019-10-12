Alka Lamba returns to Congress ahead of Delhi polls

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 12: After a month of quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress party ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly election.

"I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology," she told ANI.

"I am thankful to Sonia ji and Rahul ji and also other Congress leaders. I have joined the party to give voice to the people and their issues. I have joined the party to give more power to it," added Lamba.

Lamba, who started her political career with the Congress and was in the party for about 20 years before joining the AAP.

Ajoy Kumar who quit as JPCC chief alleging 'corruption' joins AAP

She has been at odds with the AAP for a while. After the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from its national convener Kejriwal. She was then removed from the official WhatsApp group of the party's lawmakers.

She had also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and did not participate in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

Lamba first hit a rough patch when she objected to the party's decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. In December 2018, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba then added that she was ready to face any punishment for her actions.