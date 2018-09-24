Alienated and wary BJP workers shying away from the party work

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is finding it difficult to get booth verification (Booth Satyapan) and voter list reevaluation (Matdata Punarikshan) done as the party is not getting enough workers and if there are some workers there is complete lack of enthusiasm.

A BJP leader said that there was a complete indifference and alienation among the party workers so the work is not getting done as in 2014. Under booth verification and voter list reevaluation scheme new voters have to added in the voter list and if there is any extra name that has to get deleted. Mostly the responsibility to get this work done has been given to district vice president and general secretary.

Sources said that BJP workers were not taking any interest and any report sent to the state leadership will have the chance of up to 70 per cent error due to unverified data. This will be all across. There are various reasons for it from workers getting neglected and their genuine work not being done by the party and the government and SC/ST Act has proved to be another reason. People at the higher ups might say that there is no impact of SC/ST Act but at the ground level its impact is very strong.

Also Read | Bharat Mata, Lotus and hard work at booth levels: Shah's advise to BJP workers

As the message is traveling to people its impact is more and more pronounced. Workers are facing questions like if the government accepted the Supreme Court verdict on Article 377 then what was the need for being extra vigilant on SC/ST Act. Why the government is not so pro-active on Ram Temple and Article 370. There is anger among people and its results have started showing up and workers are fearful of facing it.

People are saying that cases under SC/ST Act have started getting registered. How the BJP workers will make such people understand who had faced these cases. Perception is that even an abuse may land people in jail invoking SC/ST Act. How would this perception be done away with when workers of the party are not happy.

Actually this is impacting the work of the party. Under Voter reevaluation you have to make new voters and dead people and people shifting to other places their names have to be deleted. The new booth that has been created they have to create their booth committee and all there and at old booth workers have to be verified that everything is all right. It has to make BLA at every booth appoint a key person to tell people about the government schemes and a person has to be given the responsibility to take care of the six programme of the party but no one is coming forward,

Also Read | 'Har booth dus youth:' BJP's T-20 formula for 2019 polls

The complain of the BJP workers is that they are alienated in their own governments. In case of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has more faith in bureaucracy than the party office bearer. Bureaucracy does not have any responsibility towards people and worker of the BJP but party leaders have. No worker is ready to go along with the office bearer.