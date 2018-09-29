Alexa commands for All India Radio

New Delhi, Sep 29: Radio listeners, especially Indians living abroad, have good news from Indian Broadcasting Service, All India Radio (AIR). Now, your favourite AIR services are available on Alexa- a virtual assistant developed by Amazon.

Fayyaz Shehryar, Director General, AIR, announced that All India Radio services are available on Alexa for 17 services, including AIR Vividha Bharati and FM Gold, in 14 Indian languages from September 28.

Also Read: AIR Darbhanga's social media push takes radio programmes beyond Bihar

The new service launched by the Hon'ble Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore at Fielden Hall of Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi.

For instance, You can listen to AIR Tamil by saying the following command: "Alexa Open All India Radio Tamil."

This LIVE broadcast is available for Alexa users worldwide across India, United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Also Read: Amazon adds Whisper Mode to its smart assistant Alexa

Amazon Alexa is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and other real-time information.