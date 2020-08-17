YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alert security forces avert major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Alert security forces averted a major tragedy after recovering an Improvised Explosive Device near the Pujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Alert security forces avert major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir
    Representational Image

    The IED was planted beneath a bridge. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that an IED planted by terrorists under a bridge near Pujan village was recovered. This is a road between Pujan and Galwan, Kumar also said.

    Terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter had fabricated IED used in Pulwama attack

    This timely action by the security forces averted a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam. The road is extensively used by the security forces. It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported last month after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area in Pulwama.

    Meanwhile, 4G mobile internet secures were on Sunday restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The services were restored in Udhampur and Ganderbal. "The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only," and order issued by the Principal Secretary, Home read.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir security forces

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue