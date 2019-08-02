  • search
    Alert! Read this before you update WhatsApp on Android devices

    New Delhi, Aug 02: Are you updating your WhatsApp on your Android devices? Read this before you do so.

    Reportedly, the latest update for WhatsApp for Android devices is the version 2.19.283. In the recent time this new update has reportedly been facing issues.

    According to a tweet made out by WABetaInfo, there are issues with stickers which are not being shown on the chat thread. Neither the sticker dashboard is visible nor it is showing up in the chat thread.

    WhatsApp unveils ' Checkpoint tipline' to tackle fake news

    The update weighs 34.70 MB in size and can be downloaded on devices running on Android version 4.0 and above. The Android 4.0 is the Ice Cream Sandwich and the new update would work on Android 4.0 or above.

    New WhatsApp features

    Earlier, the new multi-platform support which was rumoured to be under development has now been released in its Beta build for iPhone users as part of iOS 2.19.80.16 beta update. The feature will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account in two different devices together. Apart from the multi-platform feature, the latest iOS beta version also brings the removal of the ability to save profile picture using 3D Touch, 'Quick Media Edit' shortcut and 'Pinned Alert' feature.

    Since these features have been enabled for testing, it will most likely push out a stable WhatsApp build in the coming future. And iPhone users could be the first ones to receive such changes.

    Glitches in Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, users unable to share media

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also started testing out its new multi-platform system deature which has been tipped to allow users to use the same account and share the chat history on iOS and Android. In a nutshell, users will be able to run the same account on multiple devices simultaneously. Once the feature is enabled, users can use their WhatsApp account on the iPhone and iPad together.

    Similarly, they will be able to use their same WhatsApp account on two different Android devices simultaneously. In short, they need not log out from one device to log in on another device. There is still no cross-platform backup feature yet.

    Hopefully, the new features of WhatsApp will amuse it's users soon.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
