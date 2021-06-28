Alert Indian security forces thwart drone activities over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak military area

Indian Air Force, Navy to participate in an exercise with US CSG in Indian Ocean starting today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: A major threat was averted thanks to the alertness and proactive approach of the Indian security forces who thwarted a drone attack in the military area of Jammu.

Two separate drone activities were spotted over the Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by the troops on June 28. Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said that a high alert was sounded immediately and the Quick Reaction Teams engaged them wit firing.

Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops.

The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress, Lt Col Anand also said.

Pakistan and its stooges in India have been using drones to carry out attacks and also transport arms and ammunition. The latest incident comes a day after it was reported that the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu witnessed attacks that were carried out by drones.

While it is clear that it was a Pakistan sponsored strike, the possibility of the drones being controlled from Indian territory was not ruled as the investigations commenced.

The threat from drones has been discussed for several years now. In Punjab, Pakistan based terrorists had used drones to drop off arms and ammunition which was meant to be transported later to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 12:32 [IST]