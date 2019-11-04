  • search
    Alarming pollution situation in Delhi to be monitored on a day-to-day basis by Cabinet Secretary

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the alarming pollution situation in Delhi and neighbouring states on a daily basis, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister on Sunday.

    P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, reviewed the situation arising out of severe air pollution in the National Capital Region, and other parts of north India.

    Senior officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi joined the meeting through video-conferencing, according to a statement.

    Delhi's pollution crisis continues, records poorest air quality in 3 years

    "The cabinet secretary will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis," it said.

    The chief secretaries of these states have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts of their respective states round-the-clock.

    Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

    Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.

    Top officials of govt hold high-level meeting on pollution crisis; Cabinet Secy to monitor situation

    Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.

