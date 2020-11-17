Alagiri considers forming new party: Will he back the BJP in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 17: The Tamil Nadu BJP is now working tiers getting the support of M K Alagiri, the elder son of M Karunanidhi and brother of DMK president, M K Stalin.

Reports said that there has significant progress in the alliance talks. If all goes as per plan, Alagiri is likely to meet with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the state on November 21.

The one to one meeting between Shah and Alagiri will take place in Chennai on November 21. Reports also said that Alagiri is holding talks and discussions are on whether or not to launch a new party. Discussions on whether to just declare support to a party are also underway.

However Alagiri when asked about his decision to support the BJP told a television channel that these are cooked up stories. None from the BJP have spoken to me, he also said.

These developments come just weeks after film actor turned politician, Khushboo joined the BJP. The BJP has been trying to crack the politically elusive state. During his visit, Shah would chalk out a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in 2021.