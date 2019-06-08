  • search
    Al-Qaeda names Hameed Lelhari as its new chief in the Valley

    Srinagar, June 08: In the wake the killing of dreaded terrorist, Zakir Musa, the Al-Qaeda has named a new chief for the Valley.

    The Al-Qaeda affiliate, Ansar Ghazwatalul Hind circulated on its official media channel, AL-Hurr a video in which the name of the new chief was announced.

    Hameed Lelhari
    Hameed Lelhari Image courtesy: Twitter

    The spokesperson of the outfit in the video announced that Hameed Lelhari alias Haroon Abbas is the new chief of the outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Abbas after dropping out of school had joined the terrorist ranks a few years back. He was a member of the Zakir Musa group in Kashmir. Musa, a member of the Burhan Wani faction of the Hizbul Mujahideen had quit the outfit and joined the Al-Qaeda.

    Love, betrayal and solid intelligence: How Zakir Musa was gunned down

    The Al-Qaeda after forming its Kashmir wing, the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, named Musa alias Zakir Rashid Bhat as its chief. Musa was killed in an encounter with the security forces moments after the Modi government returned to power on May 23 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 6:07 [IST]
