Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Date, Puja Muhurat and when to buy Gold on Akha Teej?

Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Shubh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 7, 2019 (Friday). Ideally, Akshaya Tritiya falling on a Rohini Nakshatra day with Wednesday is considered highly auspicious. According to the Drik Panchang, this year, Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is 06:11 to 12:35 with Tritiya Tithi beginning at 03:17 on May 7 and ending at 02:17 on May 8. A duration of six hours 23 minutes will be there to perform the puja.

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat to buy gold:

Gold is considered to be the most precious and auspicious metal since the Vedic times. Whoever can afford, tries to buy gold on auspicious occasion as it is a symbol of wealth, power and prosperity. Buying gold is the most important ritual performed on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. According to the Drik Panchang, here is Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya:

On May 06, 2019 (Monday) - 27:18 to 30:11

Auspicious Choghadiya timings between 27:18 to 30:11

Night Muhurta (Shubh, Amrit, Char) = 27:18+ - 30:11+

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat to Buy Gold

May 07, 2019 (Tuesday) - 06:11 to 26:17

Auspicious Choghadiya timings between 06:11 to 26:17

Morning Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) = 09:23 - 14:11

Afternoon Muhurta (Shubh) = 15:47 - 17:23

Evening Muhurta (Labh) = 20:23 - 21:47

Night Muhurta (Shubh, Amrit, Char) = 23:11 - 26:17+

How to perform Akshaya Tritiya Puja:

This day is celebrated by fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu with rice grains. Most people initiate newer beginnings like they buy new lands, invest in gold or anything that adds up to their savings, open new audits, et al. It is also considered as one of the luckiest days for people tying the nuptial knot. In fact, it is considered an important day for the Jain community as it commemorates the first Tirthankara's ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice. On this day, people worship and seek blessings from the almighty by distributing germinating gram (sprouts), fresh fruits and sweets.