  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akshay Kumar did not vote and he will not tell you why

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, May 02: After he was heavily criticised for not voting in the polls held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, actor Akshay Kumar dodged questions on his conspicuous absence.

    Kumar was in news only a few days ago for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Akshay Kumar did not vote and he will not tell you why
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.PTI Photo

    But the hero of films like "Kesari", "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" and "Airlift" which had nationalistic overtones, gave voting a miss on Monday.

    Also Read | 'Mamata didi still gifts me Kurtas every year', says Modi in interview with Akshay Kumar

    At a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, the actor interacted with the media, lauding the movie and the performances of debutantes.

    However, when the actor was asked why he skipped voting, Akshay simply walked off, saying "Chaliye chaliye (lets go, lets go)."

    The irony of Akshay skipping voting did not go unnoticed on Twitter, as just last month Modi had tagged the actor in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting.

    In response to the PM, the "Kesari" actor had written the power of a vote "is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    akshay kumar voting democracy lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue