Akshay Kumar breaks his silence over Canadian citizenship: Here's what he said

    Mumbai, May 03: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has responded to the questions he has been facing about his over Canadian citizenship. In a Twitter post on Friday, he wrote that he is a tax-payer In India and intends to make the country 'stronger and stronger.'

    File photo of Akshay Kumar

    Kumar's post says that the negativity surrounding his citizenship is unwarranted and that he does not need to prove his love for the nation. He also stated that even though he holds a Canadian passport, he has not visited the nation in past seven years.

    Kumar added that he intends to contribute to nation building in every way possible and that he loved the country, no matter what people say about his citizenship.

    Kumar might be the perfect choice to play new-age Bharat Kumar on the big screen, but his absence from voting booths in the fourth phase of elections didn't go down too well with netizens. KumarKumar faced flak from netizens for not casting his vote when his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, was spotted without him at a polling booth among many other Bollywood celebrities who turned out for voting.

    On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
