    Akshardham terror attack: Gujarat ATS arrests J&K resident

    Srinagar, July 27: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 50 year old man from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Akshardham Temple attack case of 2002.

    ATS sources, while confirming the arrest said that the man has been identified as Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, a resident of Anantnag. Bhat was arrested from his home. He was running a saw mill in his home town the ATS also said.

    Representational Image

    He has been taken by the ATS for further questioning. His exact role in the attack is being ascertained, the ATS official also said.

    On September 24 2002, two terrorists stormed the temple and opened fire. At least 30 people were killed in the incident.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
