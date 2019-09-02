  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhlaq lynching case accused arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Noida (UP), Sep 2: An accused in the 2015 lynching of Dadri’s Mohammad Akhlaq was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida early on Monday, officials said.

    According to the police, Hariom (30) was wanted in at least four cases of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property in Ghaziabad. He, along with other accused, was out on bail in the Akhlaq lynching case.

    Representational Image

    Hariom was held near Samana Canal by a team from the Jarcha police station, which had got a tip-off about a suspected movement in the area around midnight, the officials said. "When the police team reached the spot, Hariom started his motorcycle and tried to flee.

    When asked by police to stop for inquiry, he opened fire, inviting retaliatory firing," a police spokesperson said. "The accused, a resident of Bisahda village, got a bullet injury in his leg and was soon held by the team. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said.

    PTI

    More LYNCHING News

    Read more about:

    lynching arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue