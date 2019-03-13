Akhilesh, Yogi trade barbs over Modi's tweet spree

  • search
    Lucknow, March 13: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was happy that the PM too, is appealing the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for a Mahaparivartan (Absolute change).

    "I also appeal to the citizens to vote in high numbers and choose a new Prime Minister," Yadav wrote on Twitter attaching Modi's tweet in which he tagged leaders of the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

    Yadav has been attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Modi almost on a daily basis, raising a myriad of issues like farmer distress, growing unemployment, failed economy and poor law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

    Also Read | Modi writes blog, lists 4 requests for a stronger democracy ahead of 2019 elections 

    Adityanath hit back at his predecessor with a series of tweets listing his government's achievements in the past two years. He said all the criminals had vanished from Uttar Pradesh and not a single riot has happened in the state during his tenure.

    "If SP chief Akhilesh Yadav steps out of his house then only he shall know the reality of villages. If I would tell the truth then he would not be able to show his face," he wrote.

    The prime minister tagged Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav. He then went on to tag iconic names from sports, business, cinema and more such speed.

    The PM began by making four genuine requests to the voters and asked them to first get themselves registered for polling, check all facts before the polling in their area, plan their schedule carefully so that they don't fail to cast their vote and encourage others to vote.

    Making his first appeal, Modi went to bitter opponents - Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin. Tagging all these leaders, PM Modi said he appealed to them to "encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric."

    PM Modi tweeted 29 times in an hour on Wednesday morning. In his tweets, he tagged India's biggest names from all walks of life.

    In all of his tweets PM Narendra Modi asked those tagged to work for voter awareness in order that they come out in large numbers to cast their vote in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
