Akhilesh Yadav tweets photo with family amidst CBI trouble

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Jan 9: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday went poetic to show he is unconcerned with reports suggesting that he might be quizzed by the CBI in the mining scam.

After spending the entire day at party office meeting workers and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his photo with wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, two daughters and son watching a television channel related to a news on him.

"Duniya Janti hai is khabar me hua hai mera jikra kyun, badniyat hai jiski buniyad us khabar see fikr kyun (World knows why I am mentioned in the news, why to worry with news whose foundation is bad intention)," he tweeted.

SP members had on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha against the Central Bureau of Investigation's alleged action against Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav cleared 13 mining leases on a single day, claims CBI

They took a swipe at the the BJP, saying it is "allying" with the probe agency due to alliance talks between the SP and Mayawati-led BSP.

After SP member Dharmendra Yadav raised the issue, the party MPs had stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP and the CBI.

He alleged that the CBI has become a "parrot" of the ruling BJP, which is "allying" with the probe agency against the SP chief, also a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.