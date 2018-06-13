English

Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over 'damage' at bungalow

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed Yogi Aditynath government for charges of theft levelled against him.

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Courtesy: PTI file photo
    Akhilesh Yadav, who has been accused of removing furnishing from the official bungalow, said, "All items in the bungalow belonged to him. I did not remove any furnishings from the bungalow."

    He told a private TV channel that his bungalow did not have any swimming pool as stated in the media and he did not remove any furnishing, charges against me are baseless."

    "Yogi Adityanath Govt is not able to digest the defeat of Phulpur and Gorakhpur," he said.

    Akhilesh Yadav asked, "Why wasn't the inventory checked before the house was surrendered, what were the officials doing?."

    Meanwhile, UP Governor write to CM Yogi Adityanath that this matter of theft from bungalow should be probed.

    Pictures and video clips showed damage to a cycle track, on walls after air-conditioners seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what seemed to be a badminton court at the bungalow. Akhilesh Yadav had moved out after complying with the Supreme Court order on May 7 that former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers cannot retain government accommodation in Lucknow.

    Following the Supreme Court order, the UP estates department had issued notices to six former chief ministers - Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav.

    (With PTI inputs)

