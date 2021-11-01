YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhilesh Yadav says won't contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 01: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year, according to PTI reports. He also said that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalised.

    Akhilesh Yadav says wont contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022
    Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav

    ''Our alliance with RLD is final. Seat sharing is to be finalised,'' he told PTI in an interview.

    Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh and the chief minister face of his party, said he will ''not be contesting the assembly polls''.

    On chances of taking uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the polls, he said, ''I dont have any problem in this. He and his men will be given due honour''.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X