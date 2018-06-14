Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, which is represented at present by wife Dimple Yadav, while his father Maulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri.

Akhilesh made the announcement at a meeting of SP workers at the party headquarters here.

He said : "I will contest from Kannauj while netaji (Mulayam) will contest from Mainpuri."

He said that the opposition has charged the SP with 'pariwarwad' (nepotism) due to which his wife Dimple Yadav will not contest the election this time.

To a question related to alliance and seat-sharing, he said, "With whosoever our alliance will take place, the party workers will ensure our victory and defeat of the BJP. This time, they will not get support of the people as they stand exposed. They only paid lip service to the people and did nothing on ground."

PTI

