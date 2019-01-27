Akhilesh slams Adityanath over his 'can resolve Ram temple issue within 24 hours' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the issue of Ram temple can be resolved within 24 hours.

Akhilesh said that he should first help the farmers by saving their crops from the bulls. He said people will give him 90 days instead of 24 hours but he should make an effort to save the farmers from the bulls.

"I would like to tell CM that people have given him 90 days, do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first," said Akhilesh.

"We have just celebrated January 26, if a CM says such things on 26 January you can imagine what kind of CM he must be," Akhilesh took a jibe at Yogi.

Hand it over to us and we will solve the problem in 24 hours. This was what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had to say on being asked about a resolution to the Ayodhya dispute.

If the Supreme Court is unable to give an early verdict, hand it over to us as the patience of the people is fast running out, the UP CM also said. He also said that the BJP would win more seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

We won't take 25 hours, but will resolve the dispute within 24 hours and hence I appeal to the Supreme Court to give its verdict soon. If it is unable to do so, then it should hand over the issue to us, the UP CM also said.