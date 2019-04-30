Akhilesh seeks 72-year ban on Modi for his speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at Narendra Modi for claiming that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and said the prime minister should be "banned for 72 years" for his "shameful" speech.

Taking to twitter Akhilesh wrote, "Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs."

"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.

On Monday, Modi assailed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away)."

'BJP's endgame has begun': Akhilesh Yadav

"Didi, even your MLAs will desert you when the results of this election are out. Your 40 MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the election. Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership was quick to hit back, accusing the prime minister of horse trading, and saying it would complain to the Election Commission about it.

The Election Commission has recently barred several leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours due to poll code violations.