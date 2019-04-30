  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhilesh seeks 72-year ban on Modi for his speech

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at Narendra Modi for claiming that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and said the Prime Minister should be "banned for 72 years" for his "shameful" speech.

    Taking to twitter Akhilesh wrote, "Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs."

    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav
    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

    "This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.

    On Monday, Modi assailed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away)."

    'BJP's endgame has begun': Akhilesh Yadav

    "Didi, even your MLAs will desert you when the results of this election are out. Your 40 MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the election. Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi said.

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership was quick to hit back, accusing the prime minister of horse trading, and saying it would complain to the Election Commission about it.

    The Election Commission has recently barred several leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours due to poll code violations.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AKHILESH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav narendra modi speech lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue