Akhilesh, Mayawati condemn JNU campus violence, slam Centre

By PTI

Lucknow, Jan 06: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati condemned the violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University in which students and teachers were attacked by masked persons.

Hitting out at the Centre, Yadav said that masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows how "low" the government will stoop to rule through "fear" adding that the BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society.

"Masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows the low to which the government will stoop in order to rule through fear. The BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society and stifle dissent. The ABVP are acting like the storm troopers of the BJP," he said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The BSP has termed the mob attack as shameful and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

"The violence against students and teachers in JNU is shameful and condemnable. The Centre should take it seriously and it would be better to order a judicial probe into it," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Violence had broken out inside JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.