  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhilesh launches a Twitter tirade against the BJP

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 8: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his party Samajwadi Party launched a blistering attack against the BJP on the microblogging platform Twitter and urged the voters to oust the Modi-led government in the upcoming elections.

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav
    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

    The SP chief is very active on Twitter and has 90 lakh followers on the microblogging site, while the party has more than 16 lakh followers.

    The Samajwadi Party took to Twitter with the hashtag, 'NeverAgain', asking people to vow that they would stand against the BJP and not fall for its "gimmicks" in Lok Sabha polls.

    "Let us vow that we will #NeverAgain... let people die waiting in line to withdraw money from a bank, fall for the 15 lakh rupee lie, allow farmers to kill themselves, let national security enrich the famous few, let people be killed for their beliefs, let two and half men rule us," SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

    It was followed by the SP running a series of tweets on its account with the same hashtag and endorsing Yadav's message to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    "It's an attempt to make people aware of the BJP gimmicks and stand against it," a senior party leader said.

    ['Clarify stand on Ram Temple': Amit Shah dares Congress, SP, BSP]

    The series of tweets is seen as an attempt by the SP to counter the BJP IT cell, which was dubbed recently by Yadav as "Internet Terrorist" cell.

    On Tuesday, Yadav had repeatedly said "two and a half men" were running the country, apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    [SP-BSP alliance strong, NDA should strengthen itself: Chirag Paswan]

    "When there was the SP government, they (BJP) used to say that there were five CMs running the state. Now our party is saying that two and a half men are running the country. They can be easily guessed," a party leader said.

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav bjp twitter

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 21:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue