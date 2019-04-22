  • search
    Akhilesh carries elephant shit on his head: UP minister

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Gonda, Apr 22: In a controversial remark, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal Sunday equated BSP supremo Mayawati's party with the "shit" of her poll symbol elephant, saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is carrying it on his head due to his "misdeeds".

    Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

    "Akhilesh used to say his 'Kam bolta hai' (work speaks), but the BJP youths say it's not your 'kaam', (but) your 'karnama' (misdeeds) that speaks. Had your work spoken, you did not have to carry elephant's shit with you," Jaiswal is purportedly heard saying in a video gone viral here.

    "What was the need to carry elephant's shit on your head?" she is heard asking.

    EC should rectify EVM problems within 15 minutes: Akhilesh Yadav

    The video with Jaiswal's controversial remark has gone viral on various social media platforms here.

    Anupama Jaiswal, who the basic education minister in the Adityanath government had been campaigning in Gonda for the BJP candidate Kirtivardhan Singh.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
