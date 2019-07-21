Akhay Kumar to Virender Sehwag: Condolences poured in from all quarters

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, July 20: Nation regrets the death of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Condolences have started pouring in the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi. Politicians, Bollywood stars, sports personalities and many eminent persons expressed their grief after the news of her demise was broke on Saturday.

Shiela Dikshit was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit. She was the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi, serving for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She was 81-years-old.

She was a humble and dignified who commanded respect across party lines. She was popular across the nation, especially in the national capital. Eminent persons, from Bollywood, politics and sports - Actor Akshay Kumar, Indian Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, former Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj, BJP leader of West Bengal Mukul Roy everyone poured their condolence.

Former Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit"

BJP leader of West Bengal Mukul Roy tweeted, "Pained to learn about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. I am praying to god to give enough strength to her family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

Actor, Akshay Kumar tweets, "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweets, "Extremely sad to hear of the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Thoughts and prayers with her family and supporters in this difficult time."

Cricketer Virender Sehwag also took on to twitter to express condolence, "Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."