Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta pre engagement party: Celebs who attended the event

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party

Akash Ambani with fiancée Shloka Mehta pose for a photograph at their engagement ceremony, in Mumbai.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement along with his wife Gauri Khan. The couple was giving all the royal feels as SRK looked handsome in that black suit. On the other hand, Gauri looked breathtaking in that metallic silver and black gown.

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar arrived for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.The couple twinned in red ensembles. The cricketer wore a red kurta and golden churidar, while his wife donned a beautiful red saree with a broad golden border. The Tendulkars and the Ambanis are known to be close friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enter Ambani party hand-in-hand

Priyanka Chopra made an entry with the man she is believed to be dating, Nick Jonas.P riyanka wore a bright red saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the night, pairing it with Amrapali earrings and Anmol Jewells' bangles. While, Nick, opted for a classic blue dinner jacket.