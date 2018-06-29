Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta pre engagement party: Celebs who attended the event

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement is set to formalise on June 30, 3018.
The star-studded event saw celebrities from the film industry and the cricket superstar- Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. The party took place at their 27-storey residence South Mumbai residence - Antilia.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party
Akash Ambani with fiancée Shloka Mehta pose for a photograph at their engagement ceremony, in Mumbai.
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan
The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement along with his wife Gauri Khan. The couple was giving all the royal feels as SRK looked handsome in that black suit. On the other hand, Gauri looked breathtaking in that metallic silver and black gown.
Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar arrived for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.The couple twinned in red ensembles. The cricketer wore a red kurta and golden churidar, while his wife donned a beautiful red saree with a broad golden border. The Tendulkars and the Ambanis are known to be close friends.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enter Ambani party hand-in-hand
Priyanka Chopra made an entry with the man she is believed to be dating, Nick Jonas.P riyanka wore a bright red saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the night, pairing it with Amrapali earrings and Anmol Jewells' bangles. While, Nick, opted for a classic blue dinner jacket.
The celebration kickstarted with the couple's Mehendi ceremony that was held on Wednesday night at the plush Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.
In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, Isha Ambani is also seen performing a ritual with the soon-to-be-wed couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta facing her.
#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018
Earlier this month, the Ambani's had announced the engagement party for Akash Ambani and his financee with an invite that came with a minute-long montage video of the couple, set to a popular Bollywood song which was sent on behalf of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani's siblings Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.
The big wedding between the two is expected be held in December this year. Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC.