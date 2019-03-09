Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta to get hitched today: All you need to know about big fat wedding

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 07: The Ambanis are hosting yet another big fat wedding on Saturday. Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with fiancee Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta.

The couple will get married at the Trident Hotel and the dinner will be at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

For the wedding ceremony at Antilia, many A-listers from politics, showbiz and business are expected to be a part of the wedding celebrations.

The couple had got engaged in June last year, Akash and Shloka will get hitched on March 9.

Bachelor's party:

Called the bachelor's party, Akash and Shloka rode in a carriage as they entered the Winter Wonderland, a theme park created by the Ambanis for the locals of the city. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more had attended the bash where international artistes Chainsmokers and Coldplay gave performances.

March 9:

Mangal Baraat:

The Mangal Baraat will gather at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai at 03:30 pm on Saturday and the baraat will leave for Bandra Kurla Complex from there.

The wedding will be followed by Mangal Parv on March 10 and then reception ceremony on March 11.

Post wedding celebrations:

March 10: Mangal Parv, where many prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics to business spheres will be attending the celebrations.

March 11: Wedding reception

The wedding festivities for the grandest event of the year were kickstarted on February 23, 2019 with a grand bash in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The celebrations took place at the Badrutt Palace.

The celebrations in Switzerland ended with a bang and saw performances by Chris Martin of Coldplay and The Chainsmokers.

The couple also hosted a private musical night at Antilia, which was followed by the Mala and Mehendi function, a Sangeet ceremony and Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre.

The couple got engaged in June 2018 and celebrated the occasion with a string of lavish parties in Mumbai.