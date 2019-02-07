Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta to get hitched on March 9

Mumbai, Feb 07: The Amabnis are yet to host yet another big fat wedding, according to India Today reports. Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with fiancee Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta, in the month of March this year. If reports are to be believed the wedding ceremony will be held on March 9 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai itself.

The couple had got engaged in June last year, Akash and Shloka will get hitched on March 9.

Bachelor's party:

It is reported that Akash Ambani will have his bachelor party in Saint Moritz, Switzerland between February 23 and 25. The event is expected to be attended by over 500 guests, which includes Akash's close friend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and family friend of the Ambanis, filmmaker Karan Johar.

The big fat wedding:

March 9:

Mangal Baraat: The Mangal Baraat will gather at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai at 03:30 pm on Saturday and the baraat will leave for Bandra Kurla Complex from there.

Post wedding celebrations:

March 10:

Mangal Parv, where many prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics to business spheres will be attending the celebrations.

March 11:

Wedding reception

Earlier in 2018, Akash Ambani got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta in a grand ceremony.